Colors Tamil unfurls campaigns across Tamil Nadu for Namma Madurai Sisters

Commenting on the campaign, Mr Rajaraman S, Business Head, Colors Tamil, said, “We're pleased to introduce novel innovations in our campaigns, and I would like to compliment the marketing team who worked tirelessly to make this one truly engaging and interesting for the general audience. ‘Namma Madurai Sisters’ is an enticing tale that stands true to our philosophy of presenting unique story arcs and inspiring narratives that have an impact on society. We are confident that this interactive campaign will help in promoting our show and reach audiences on a greater scale.”