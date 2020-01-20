COLORS Tamil’s pathbreaking all-women television show, KODEESWARI, creates history worldwide with its first 1 Crore winner!

Kousalya Kharthika from Madurai wins the Rs. 1 crore jackpot.
Creates history by being the first female differently-abled winner of the format worldwide.
Championing the indomitable spirit of women in India, 31 year old Kousalya Kharthika from Madurai, wins the jackpot prize money of Rs. 1 crore on COLORS Tamil’s Kodeeswari. History will be created as Kousalya, the first ever differently abled woman in the world will take home the coveted title, this Tuesday, January 21st at 8 p.m. With this landmark milestone, Kodeeswari establishes itself as a pathbreaking show which fulfils its promise of giving wings to small dreams.
Kousalya Kharthika who resides in Madurai suffers from speech and hearing impairment and communicates through vibrations and lip-reading. Kousalya’s determination and grit has helped her pursue her dreams and overcome obstacles in her life.
Commenting on becoming the first winner of Kodeeswari, Kousalya Kharthika said, “I have always depended on my family members for my day-to-day life. But, right from my childhood I have been determined to learn and excel in whatever I do. I truly thank COLORS Tamil for giving me the opportunity to participate in the show and fulfil my dreams. It was an exhilarating experience being on the hot seat with Radikaa Ma’am who made me extremely comfortable. I am more than honoured to be part of this iconic game show and equally proud to tell the world that ‘I am now a Kodeeswari’.”
The mother of a 1 year old toddler, Kousalya has triumphed over her disabilities throughout her life, becoming a university topper and going on to secure a B.Sc in Technology, M.Sc in Information Technology and an MBA degree. Today she works as a Junior Assistant at the Principal District Court of Madurai.
Speaking about how the money will be used, she adds, “I first want to do my bit for people in need, especially the Deaf and Dumb school in Nagarkoil where I studied. Additionally, I want to visit either Italy or Switzerland which has always been my dream.”
Expressing his delight on this marquee moment, Ravish Kumar, head - regional entertainment Cluster, Viacom18 said, “My heartfelt congratulations to Kousalya for creating such a historical moment for herself, Kodeeswari and broadcast television in entirety. Kodeeswari is a first of its kind platform as a show exclusively for women where they are empowered and encouraged to pursue their dreams no matter how small, no matter what circumstances they come from. Kousalya’s winning moment is therefore a moment of inspiration for so many others who are struggling to fulfil their dreams..” said.
Said Anup Chandrasekharan, business head – COLORS Tamil said, “Kousalya’s victory on Kodeeswari opens up newer avenues for women like her. This is a moment of pride for COLORS Tamil. Kousalya’s win will go on to empower, engage, influence and motivate generations of women to come. What makes it even more special is that Kousalya has created history by being the first female differently-abled winner of the format in the world.”
Commenting on Kausalya becoming the first Kodeeswari, Radikaa Sarathkumar, the host of Kodeeswari said, “Many congratulations to Kousalya who has created history today with her knowledge and determination. I must say that I am lucky to have met her and experienced her incredible win. Her success is truly an inspiration and will motivate many others. I wish her all the best in life and hope that this achievement helps her make a positive difference in her life.”
Presented by Colgate; powered by Nippon Paint, Arun Excello and RIN; with Kotak Mahindra Bank as the Banking Partner, and Tamil Matrimony App and Helo App as Special Partners, Kodeeswari has been on air since December 23rd, every Mon - Fri 8 pm on COLORS Tamil and Viacom18’s video-on-demand platform VOOT.
