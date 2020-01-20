COLORS Tamil’s pathbreaking all-women television show, KODEESWARI, creates history worldwide with its first 1 Crore winner!

Commenting on becoming the first winner of Kodeeswari, Kousalya Kharthika said, “I have always depended on my family members for my day-to-day life. But, right from my childhood I have been determined to learn and excel in whatever I do. I truly thank COLORS Tamil for giving me the opportunity to participate in the show and fulfil my dreams. It was an exhilarating experience being on the hot seat with Radikaa Ma’am who made me extremely comfortable. I am more than honoured to be part of this iconic game show and equally proud to tell the world that ‘I am now a Kodeeswari’.”