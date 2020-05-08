COLORS to pay a musical tribute to the legends - late Rishi Kapoor & Irrfan Khan with Dard-e-Dil

Last week turned out to be a dark one for the Indian Cinema as two iconic actors, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, consecutively left for the heavenly abode. Their passing left a void in the hearts of their fans and loved ones that cannot be filled. They both epitomized brilliant talent and acting styles while making us laugh, cry, and rejoice with their films. Saluting the greatest men of the industry, COLORS is set to air a special musical concert - Dard- e- Dil : A musical tribute to Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 12 noon and 5 pm. It will have popular artists from the fraternity uniting to celebrate the lives and achievements of the superstars.