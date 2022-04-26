Comedy Central gives it viewers a chance to make someone laugh with ‘Giggle Trigger’

Crafting an insane laughter riot to spread cheer, Comedy Central gives its viewers an opportunity to create a video of making someone laugh by pulling a prank, cracking a joke or showing off mimicry skills. Viewers will have to post the video in a horizontal format on social media and use #GiggleTrigger in the caption. Top 20 videos will be featured on the channel on 1st May, 2022 along with giving the winners a chance to pick their favourite episodes from two of Comedy Central’s most loves shows i.e. The Big Bang Theory or Friends, which will be aired on the same day along with their videos.