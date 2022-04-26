Comedy Central gives it viewers a chance to make someone laugh with ‘Giggle Trigger’

The top 20 videos to feature on Comedy Central on 1st May, 2022.
Everyone has a unique arsenal of comedy that they can pull out to make someone laugh. While for some, it is a trusted joke, for others it could be something slapstick. Recognizing this potential of spreading laughter, Comedy Central, India’s and Viacom18’s leading English entertainment channel, on the occasion of World Laughter Day, is giving its viewers a chance to make someone laugh with its unique campaign, ‘Giggle Trigger’.
Crafting an insane laughter riot to spread cheer, Comedy Central gives its viewers an opportunity to create a video of making someone laugh by pulling a prank, cracking a joke or showing off mimicry skills. Viewers will have to post the video in a horizontal format on social media and use #GiggleTrigger in the caption. Top 20 videos will be featured on the channel on 1st May, 2022 along with giving the winners a chance to pick their favourite episodes from two of Comedy Central’s most loves shows i.e. The Big Bang Theory or Friends, which will be aired on the same day along with their videos.
Speaking on creating a unique campaign, Utsav Chaudhuri, Marketing Head - Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18 said, “As our viewers evolve, Comedy Central continues to be their happy place beyond television, actively engaging them across social media. With our latest initiative Giggle Trigger, our viewers will not only get an opportunity to program their favourite channel with their kind of laughter, but also showcase their lighter side on our platforms. On this day celebrating laughter, we hope that ‘Giggle Trigger’ delivers the intended smiles and spreads joy amongst our viewers.”
If you think, you have what it takes to tickle someone’s funny bone? then pull out your #GiggleTrigger and stand a chance to get your humorous self on Comedy Central.
(We got this information in a press release).