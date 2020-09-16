Comedy Stars Season 2 gears up for relaunch on Asianet

Comedy Stars is back with some exciting entertainment for the audience. The entertainment starts with a mega relaunching event on 20th September ( Sunday ) from 6.30pm onwards.
Youth icon Asif Ali was the chief guest of the show also attended by Anushree, Aju Varghese, Kalabhavan Shajon, Dharmajan along with prominent film and television stars.
Comedy skit performances of leading film artistes Jagadish, Lal, Maniyan Pillai Raju, Sudhir Karamana, Noby, Aziz & contestants from Comedy Stars , dance performances of Malavika Menon , Suchithra , Rebecca , Swathy , Gauri & Sona and musical performances of playback singers Harisankar & Manjari are the main attractions of the show.
Asianet is all set to telecast " Comedy Stars " from Monday to Friday at 10PM and Saturday & Sunday at 9pm onwards.
