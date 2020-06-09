Communique recognised for Google India work at the 2020 Event Marketing Awards

Communique Marketing Solutions Pvt Ltd., an award winning experiential marketing firm has won the industry coveted 2020 Event Marketing Awards organised by Campaign Asia. Under the category of ‘Supplier Awards’, Communique has bagged the bronze prize for the ‘Best Event Production’ for their work on putting together Google India's first ever Shopping Warehouse event in India in 2019. As part of this event, over 40 CXOs, over 250 attendees across 21 brands and 13 clients, came together in three cities over a period of six days. Communique was instrumental in putting together a highly curated and personalised experience for India’s top retailers that brought together their entire C-Suite & leadership team together to understand Google’s unified value proposition for retail, through immersive product demos & action planning using the omni-channel marketing maturity client scorecards.