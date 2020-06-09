Communique recognised for Google India work at the 2020 Event Marketing Awards

The firm bagged the bronze prize for the ‘Best Event Production’ for their work on putting together Google India's first ever Shopping Warehouse event in India in 2019.
Communique Marketing Solutions Pvt Ltd., an award winning experiential marketing firm has won the industry coveted 2020 Event Marketing Awards organised by Campaign Asia. Under the category of ‘Supplier Awards’, Communique has bagged the bronze prize for the ‘Best Event Production’ for their work on putting together Google India's first ever Shopping Warehouse event in India in 2019. As part of this event, over 40 CXOs, over 250 attendees across 21 brands and 13 clients, came together in three cities over a period of six days. Communique was instrumental in putting together a highly curated and personalised experience for India’s top retailers that brought together their entire C-Suite & leadership team together to understand Google’s unified value proposition for retail, through immersive product demos & action planning using the omni-channel marketing maturity client scorecards.
Now in their fifth year, the Event Marketing Awards organised by Campaign Asia-Pacific recognise best practice in the creation, planning, production and management of innovative and successful events across the Asia-Pacific region. Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Event Marketing Awards were presented in a virtual prize-giving ceremony.
“We are honoured to be recognized as one of the Best Event Production companies out there, and it speaks to the breadth and depth of our entire experiential marketing offering,” said Tarun Aggarwal, Co-founder & CEO, Communique Marketing Solutions Pvt Ltd. "This award is a direct reflection of our continued focus on delivering the most comprehensive, innovative solutions for transforming the experiential marketing landscape."
Over the years, Communique has helped strategize experiential marketing plans that have targeted the prospects of both some of the most reputed Indian and global companies with high-value deliverables that immediately capture audience attention, educate them about their offerings, and leave a remarkable, lasting brand impression.
(We got this information from a press release.)