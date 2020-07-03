Compaq join hands with MX Player for their upcoming Smart TVs

Commenting on the partnership, Anand Dubey, CEO at Compaq Televisions said, “Indian viewers not only seek quality but also look for variety when it comes to consuming content. We at Compaq are striving to achieve this by partnering with leading content aggregators and OTT platforms for both global and local content across a very wide array of genres and integrating them in a user interface which allows for the simplest yet agile user experience and navigation. The partnership with MX Player contributes towards making Compaq Televisions a wholesome entertainment solution. The platform offers a wide spectrum of quality content that our users will love to consume and stay entertained with.”