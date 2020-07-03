Compaq join hands with MX Player for their upcoming Smart TVs

Indian viewers will now have access to a large collection of premium entertainment content available on MX Player.
Compaq Televisions, which will be soon launching its range of high anticipated smart televisions has joined hands with India’s leading entertainment streaming platform MX Player, to create integrated and seamless content experiences for Indian viewers on big/TV screens. This partnership will give Compaq customers access to a vast range of MX Originals and other premium content, allowing the former to augment diversified content offerings on its platform.
Currently, MX Player offers content across varied categories including TV shows, movies, web series, sports, news and music in 10 different languages. This allows viewers to enjoy content across genres and formats in the comfort of their homes, on a screen of their choosing. With this association, some of its popular MX Original Series’ that will be available on Compaq Televisions are Raktanchal, Bhaukaal, Hello Mini, Madhuri Talkies, Queen, Pawan & Pooja, Thinkistan 1 & 2 amongst others.
Commenting on the partnership, Anand Dubey, CEO at Compaq Televisions said, “Indian viewers not only seek quality but also look for variety when it comes to consuming content. We at Compaq are striving to achieve this by partnering with leading content aggregators and OTT platforms for both global and local content across a very wide array of genres and integrating them in a user interface which allows for the simplest yet agile user experience and navigation. The partnership with MX Player contributes towards making Compaq Televisions a wholesome entertainment solution. The platform offers a wide spectrum of quality content that our users will love to consume and stay entertained with.”
Abhishek Joshi, Head of Marketing and Business Partnerships, MX Player, said, “Partnerships like these help us extend our content offerings to a wider audience base while also allowing us to interact with our existing viewers via newer mediums. Audience preferences are constantly changing, and smart TVs are the future of television viewing. Compaq is a trusted brand and we are looking forward to bringing our content to their screens. Their brand repertoire along with our premium catalogue will ensure an incredible viewing experience for audiences”
