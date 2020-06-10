Comscore Ranking: India Today Group Digital retains top position as the No.1 General News Publisher

The same data elucidated that Aaj Tak mobile app had 12.7 Million Unique visitors in April 2020. This is the second time when Aaj Tak app achieved the 10 million monthly unique visitor mark. SimilarWeb Insights App Analysis indicated that it was also the most downloaded news app in India, during this time. Aaj Tak news app has nearly three times the unique visitors as compared to its immediate competitor and higher than combined UVs that of the next top 5 in the line. (Source: SimilarWeb Insights, App Analysis, March & April 20, Total Android Downloads & Comscore, Mobile Metrix, App Only, News & Information(March & April 2020), Custom list of original news content creators, April 2020, Unique Visitors).