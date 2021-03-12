Concept BIU launches JournoLIST

India’s Online Journalist Relationship Management (JRM) Tech Solution for the PR & Corporate Communication Industry.
Concept BIU (Business Intelligence Unit)), India’s leading Media Monitoring and PR Analytics & Measurement service provider announces the launch of JournoLIST – a unique technology solution that will allow both Corporate Communication Desks & PR Firm clients to do faster and sharper Journalist Relationship Management (JRM). JournoLIST is a very intelligent & easy to use software interface that will offer convenience, multi-tasking and ability to maintain a centralized communications channel with journalists across the national and hyper local pockets of the country are some of the technology solution’s immediate benefits.
Endowed with SaaS Model, high-end data security and unlimited archiving facility, JournoLIST provides access to more than 7000+ journalist database from different media genre, beats, and mediums. This online software sends your press releases as per your communication plan with Mass as well as Custom mailing features to different journalists as per your Adhoc communication requirements. JournoLIST also suggests new journalist entrant as well as helps store your media list in one place. Reports on bouncing back of emails, quantitative analysis of press release issued etc. are also some of the added features of this tool.
On the new launch, Mr. Ankoor Choudharri, CEO, Concept BIU says, “Brand Relationship across stakeholders & target audiences has become a science and requires intelligent technology intervention. For the world of PR & Corporate Communications, journalists across media platforms are very important target audiences. JournoLIST will make the lives of PR & communication professionals easier and help them keep abreast with fast changing media Industry. Concept BIU has always believed in customer-centric innovations and JournoLIST is yet another testimony to our client commitment.”
Some of the salient features of JournoLIST are:
Disseminates press releases as per communication plan
Provides status monitoring report and quantitative analysis of press release
Allows access to more than 7000+ Journalist database across different media genre, beats and mediums across width and depth of the country
Enables Mass as well as Custom mail for all On-going/Adhoc communication requirements across different journalist sets
Allows convenient scheduling of press releases dissemination as per communication plan
Provides fast and reliable updates of journalist movements through ConceptBIU intelligence
Stores multiple media lists in one place
Creates clusters as per communication plan requirements
Filters Target journalists with simple clicks
Provides email bounce-back reports and resends after required editing
Offers Multi-client press release handling solution for the benefit of PR Agencies
JournoLIST tech solution brings the added advantage of trusted Concept BIU Monitoring services
SaaS based Technology Model offers with high-end data security and unlimited archiving
(We got this information in a press release).