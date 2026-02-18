ConvoZen partners with Al-Futtaim Technologies for MENA expansion

ConvoZen has entered into a strategic partnership with Al-Futtaim Technologies to expand its conversational intelligence platform across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The move marks ConvoZen’s first structured international expansion beyond India.

Under the agreement, Al-Futtaim Technologies will lead sales, implementation and regional market development for ConvoZen’s solutions, targeting high-volume contact centres across retail, automotive, real estate, BFSI and healthcare sectors. The platform offers capabilities such as compliance monitoring, sales optimisation, real-time agent assist and operational analytics.

ConvoZen’s AI suite analyses customer interactions across voice, chat and digital channels, converting conversations into structured insights to support quality monitoring and performance management. While the platform has previously supported multiple Indian languages, the regional rollout will include Arabic-language capabilities.

The company already works with a small number of customers in the region. The partnership is expected to scale adoption of conversational analytics and AI-led customer experience solutions across the GCC markets.

Commenting on the partnership, Akhil Gupta, founder of ConvoZen and cofounder & CPTO of NoBroker, said: “This partnership with Al-Futtaim Technologies represents a pivotal moment in ConvoZen’s journey. While our platform has been widely adopted by Indian enterprises across multiple local languages, our core strength lies in building scalable, language-agnostic conversational intelligence. Working with Al-Futtaim Technologies allows us to take our analytics and agentic AI capabilities into the MENA region, proving that ConvoZen’s value extends well beyond India and Indian-language use cases.”

He added, “Enterprises globally are moving from basic automation to intelligence-driven customer experience. With Al-Futtaim Technologies’ strong regional reach and technology leadership, we are well positioned to support organizations in MENA as they adopt more data-led, AI-first CX strategies.”

Additionally, Razi Hamada, general manager at Al-Futtaim Technologies commented, “Partnering with ConvoZen marks an important milestone in Al-Futtaim Technologies’ journey to build AI-first customer experience ecosystems in the region. By combining our long-standing expertise in contact centre transformation with ConvoZen’s advanced conversational AI and intelligence capabilities, we can help organizations in the UAE, KSA and Qatar unlock deeper insights from every customer interaction, drive compliance and performance at scale, and significantly enhance both efficiency and service quality.”

He added, “This collaboration aligns with our 2026 ‘Agentic Transformation’ strategy which aims to strengthens our ability to support high-volume sectors such as retail, automotive, real estate, BFSI and healthcare as they accelerate their adoption of next-generation, AI-powered customer engagement.”

Founded in the 1930s, Al-Futtaim operates across automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and healthcare in more than 20 countries. Through its technology arm, the group works with global providers to deliver enterprise technology solutions in the region.

(afaqs! got this information in a press release)