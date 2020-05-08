Cornitos launches ‘Cornitoskhaoboriyatbhagao’ campaign amidst lockdown

The concept is introduced by Water communication with an idea to reunite with the consumers and create a recall value for the brand since the customer retail experience is limited at the moment. Cornitos aims to associate with its customers in a fun and light-hearted way by empathizing with their situation. It also emphasis on how Cornitos not only keeps the need of their patrons intact but also their social responsibility to keep them sane in the current situations. The one-minute pun directed and produced by The Moon studioz shows how these millennials are certainly knocked down by the lockdown as it has pulled a brake on their ever-so fast paced life.