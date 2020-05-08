Cornitos launches ‘Cornitoskhaoboriyatbhagao’ campaign amidst lockdown

Brand's new campaign initiated keeping millennials stuck alone in the pandemic and their situations in mind.
The forerunning brand of Greendot Health foods Pvt Ltd, Cornitos, brings Cornitoskhaoboriyatbhagao campaign. The campaign focuses on millennials stuck alone in this pandemic far from their houses and how they’re talking about their life coming to a standstill all of a sudden and the flavours of Cornitos are keeping them happy and alive.
The concept is introduced by Water communication with an idea to reunite with the consumers and create a recall value for the brand since the customer retail experience is limited at the moment. Cornitos aims to associate with its customers in a fun and light-hearted way by empathizing with their situation. It also emphasis on how Cornitos not only keeps the need of their patrons intact but also their social responsibility to keep them sane in the current situations. The one-minute pun directed and produced by The Moon studioz shows how these millennials are certainly knocked down by the lockdown as it has pulled a brake on their ever-so fast paced life.
The campaign also talks about whatever be the situation Cornitos is available on various online platforms whether planning for a virtual houseparty, evening snack companion or just to enjoy them during a movie, Cornitos Nachos is always there for you.
Cornitos Nachos are there to add some zing to your life and beat those quarantine blues. Therefore, #CornitosKhaoBoriyatBhagao
Camapign video can be viewed here:
The campaign has been shot during the lockdown featuring each individual artist at a time in order to maintain social distancing protocol.
(We got this information from a press release)