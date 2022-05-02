Cosmeceutical brand Fixderma ropes in Vaani Kapoor as brand ambassador

Shaily Mehrotra, founder and chief executive officer at Fixderma, said, “There is a lot of misinformation out there about the usage of sunscreen, leading the individuals to avoid its use, whereas, sunscreen is one of the most important element in preventing skin cancer and premature ageing. The idea behind this campaign is to raise awareness about the importance of sunscreen while also encouraging people to embrace and maintaining their true skin. We are glad to extend our association with Vaani Kapoor for our shadow SPF50 sunscreen since she truly embodies the spirit and ethos of Fixderma with her individuality and energy. Our goal is to increase the awareness amongst people that sunscreen is for everyone, regardless of gender or skin tone, and that they should always embrace their real self and protect their skin health.”