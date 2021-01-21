Cosmos-Maya and WarnerMedia announce Cartoon Network launch for Bollywood-inspired action-comedy

‘Dabangg - The Animated Series’ produced by Cosmos-Maya will debut on WarnerMedia’s kids TV channel Cartoon Network in mid-2021.
Get ready to welcome the most fearless, hilarious, and iconic supercop ‘Chulbul Pandey’ on to your screens in a quirky and exciting new cartoon called ‘Dabangg - The Animated Series’. The show, produced by Cosmos-Maya, is an extension of the highly successful Bollywood film franchise and will debut on WarnerMedia’s kids TV channel Cartoon Network in mid-2021.
Dabangg’ (104 half-hours) is the latest WarnerMedia/Cosmos-Maya collaboration, with the two companies having recently worked together on the production of ‘Titoo – Har Jawaab Ka Sawaal Hu’ and upcoming ‘Lambu-G Tingu-G’. ‘Titoo’ has consistently been in the top-5 most viewed kids show since its launch on WarnerMedia’s other kids channel POGO in July.
‘Dabangg’ is set to be one of the first animations to retain the original version of a popular Bollywood character, rather than a re-imagined kids version. It’s hoped this will boost recognition of the IP and offer more relatability for kids and their parents.
Commenting on the partnership, Anish Mehta, CEO Cosmos-Maya said, “Following on from our announcement for the show’s OTT rights, our agreement with WarnerMedia for ‘Dabangg’ corroborates our belief in the power and value of showcasing the IP across multiple platforms. Getting our domestic content, especially a title as premium and promising as ‘Dabangg’ out on television, especially a network as is a given for the Indian market, where television is the strongest medium for maximum mass reach. By designing projects and content with suitability for both digital and TV mediums, we are empowered to create space for larger future projects with greater budgets, and create stories that are varied, distinct and suited for dissemination at a global scale, in true-blue Cosmos-Maya fashion.”
Speaking on the show, Abhishek Dutta, South Asia Network Head for Cartoon Network and POGO, said, “We are thrilled to work with Cosmos-Maya again in another highly-promising Bollywood-inspired IP. The show is one of India’s first Bollywood-inspired animations that retains the essence of the original version to appeal to the whole family. With the latest title, Cartoon Network and POGO are again betting on Bollywood – which we’ve found is a great way to provide relatable and popular content to India’s young viewers.”
The IP strategy for ‘Dabangg’ allows Cosmos-Maya to tap its tremendous scalability potential within the industry with multiple similar future projects that translate into audience engagement, critical acclaim and fan support.
(We got this information in a press release).