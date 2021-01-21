Cosmos-Maya and WarnerMedia announce Cartoon Network launch for Bollywood-inspired action-comedy

Commenting on the partnership, Anish Mehta, CEO Cosmos-Maya said, “Following on from our announcement for the show’s OTT rights, our agreement with WarnerMedia for ‘Dabangg’ corroborates our belief in the power and value of showcasing the IP across multiple platforms. Getting our domestic content, especially a title as premium and promising as ‘Dabangg’ out on television, especially a network as is a given for the Indian market, where television is the strongest medium for maximum mass reach. By designing projects and content with suitability for both digital and TV mediums, we are empowered to create space for larger future projects with greater budgets, and create stories that are varied, distinct and suited for dissemination at a global scale, in true-blue Cosmos-Maya fashion.”