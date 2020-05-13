Cosmos-Maya pays tribute to real-life superheroes with new show ‘Dr Tenali Rama’

The studio is working from home 24X 7 for production of the soon-to-be-launched kids’ show ‘Dr Tenali Rama’
Leading animation studio Cosmos-Maya is unveiling its brand new IP, Dr Tenali Rama. The news of the launch comes ahead of schedule and its production has been accelerated to cater to the growing demand for fresh audio-visual content to keep the kids entertained in the present times. The soon-to-be-launched first season of the slice of life-adventure-comedy series for 4-11 year old kids will have 104 X 11’ episodes. The studio is currently in discussion with leading Pay TV and OTT platforms for broadcast and streaming rights of the show, and the partners will be announced soon. The series is part of Cosmos-Maya’s strategy to provide meaningful entertainment with a purpose; and attempts to showcase the journey of medical professionals to young children in a fun and engaging way.
The IP, which attempts to showcase the lives of Doctors in a day to day setup, is in line with Cosmos-Maya’s USP of ‘Novelty with Relatability’. The studio has employed a never-done-before visual design style to chronicle the life of Dr Tenali Rama, the 9-year-old child genius who is a qualified doctor. He works in his family’s hospital and his parents are themselves highly qualified doctors. Just like his namesake, the legendary Tenali Rama (cohort of King Krishnadevaraya), the young doctor is known for his problem solving abilities, wit, and comic timing. Tenali is another big-hearted doctor who treats his patients more with goodwill, care, and empathy, than with medical acumen. Medically trained but a doctor of life, Tenali provides remedies to patients’ day to day problems. No matter what the problem, Dr Tenali Rama has the solution. His treatments though simple, have a deep impact on the patient’s life and overall well-being. The show’s relatable storylines are fun and entertaining, and children will be able to easily decode medical concepts. The show celebrates unity in diversity with an array of characters from different cultures of the world.
Anish Mehta, CEO Cosmos-Maya said, “Cosmos-Maya humbly extends solidarity to the Covid-19 warriors with Dr. Tenali Rama. If by way of this show we can tell children the importance and impact of these real-life superheroes on society, we will have done justice to our Creative Social Responsibility. Children are in for a treat as the show’s production is currently running ahead of schedule from home and round-the-clock. As a studio, we are ready, willing, and eager to meet to the growing demand for fresh, high-quality Audio-Visual content.”
(We got this information from a press release.)