Cosmos-Maya pays tribute to real-life superheroes with new show ‘Dr Tenali Rama’

The IP, which attempts to showcase the lives of Doctors in a day to day setup, is in line with Cosmos-Maya’s USP of ‘Novelty with Relatability’. The studio has employed a never-done-before visual design style to chronicle the life of Dr Tenali Rama, the 9-year-old child genius who is a qualified doctor. He works in his family’s hospital and his parents are themselves highly qualified doctors. Just like his namesake, the legendary Tenali Rama (cohort of King Krishnadevaraya), the young doctor is known for his problem solving abilities, wit, and comic timing. Tenali is another big-hearted doctor who treats his patients more with goodwill, care, and empathy, than with medical acumen. Medically trained but a doctor of life, Tenali provides remedies to patients’ day to day problems. No matter what the problem, Dr Tenali Rama has the solution. His treatments though simple, have a deep impact on the patient’s life and overall well-being. The show’s relatable storylines are fun and entertaining, and children will be able to easily decode medical concepts. The show celebrates unity in diversity with an array of characters from different cultures of the world.