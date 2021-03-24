Cosmos-Maya's Wow Kidz action awarded YouTube Diamond Play Button

Second Wow Kidz channel to earn coveted award for hitting 10 million subscriber mark.
Wow Kidz, the content distribution wing of Cosmos-Maya and India’s largest digital kids animation brand, has been awarded a rare second Diamond Play Button, a YouTube Creator Award bestowed on channels for crossing 10 million subscribers. Wow Kidz Action joins its sister channel, Wow Kidz, in winning the coveted accolade and with this new award, Wow Kidz’s multi-channel network has a total of 38 YouTube Creator Awards to its name – 25 Silver, 11 Gold and 2 Diamond buttons.
The Wow Kidz Action channel has seen immense growth in just over three years, hitting 30 billion views across its collection of homegrown and internationally acquired titles, including Vir: The Robot Boy, Rollbots, Hotwheels, Robinhood, Gattu The Power Champ and Gormiti.
Anish Mehta, CEO of Cosmos Maya, says: “The Wow Kidz brand growth on YouTube has been spurred by the increased global internet usage among families during lockdown. It has seen a meteoric growth in revenue potential across nearly 160 countries around the world and increased the number of acquisition partnerships and gross and repeat viewership. Having two Diamond Play buttons in the same MCN is a rare achievement. A genre-specific channel within our MCN getting such an award solidifies the strength of our diverse offering ranging across geogrpahies, languages and genres across YouTube, and is testimony to how we’ve kept our finger on the pulse of audience tastes. We are extremely proud of these accolades.”
Wow Kidz’ multi-channel YouTube network is home to over 20,000 videos of owned and third-party animated content, spanning genres including comedy, edutainment, nursery rhymes and action. Across the 34 channels in 18 languages, Wow Kidz has over 60 million total subscribers.
Wow Kidz is known for its superhit kids shows like Motu Patlu, Selfie With Bajrangi, Eena Meena Deeka and Vir: The Robot Boy, which alone has over 13 billion views on YouTube.
