‘coto’ partners with Collective Artists Network’s BigBang

Ankita Gain who plans to build her community GetFitWithAnkita@coto says, “Be it any sphere, it is very important for women today to be recognised. ‘coto’ does just that with a web3 platform designed for women, enabling them to build their own space and be themselves without being judged. As we all know, the fitness industry today is mostly male-dominated and it is very important to have female representation. As a fitness expert and influencer, I want to educate women and encourage them to adapt a healthy lifestyle with the help of my community GetFitWithAnkita on ‘coto’.”