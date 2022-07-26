‘coto’ partners with Collective Artists Network’s BigBang

Social for priority access to women community creators.
‘coto’, a Web3-based women-only social community platform by Eve World, has announced a partnership with leading influencer marketplace Collective Artists Network’s BigBang.Social (BBS) to offer early access to their strong, incredible base of women creators across genres.
BigBang.Social is a trusted marketplace for social storytellers with a pulse on all things pop-culture. BigBang.Social is Collective Artists Network's foray into the immensely scalable creator economy business that aims at building the most trusted creator technology platform, which is one of the fastest growing sectors in the internet economy. This association is in line with ‘coto’s commitment to enabling meaningful conversations for women creators and social media influencers.
With this partnership, both ‘coto’ and BigBang.Social take a step ahead to help nurture the entrepreneurial aspirations of women creators. Creators can offer paid communities, paid content, live commerce, social commerce and merchandising on the platform.
Commenting on this association, Tarun Katial, founder & CEO, ‘coto’ by Eve World said, “It is our commitment to provide community-driven opportunities to creators worldwide. We are happy to partner with BigBang.Social, and take our vision to empower women experts and social media influencers further. We want to build a responsible virtual environment that incentivizes and gives an equal shot at digital value creation and ownership for women worldwide.”
Vijay Subramaniam, founder & group CEO, Collective Artists Network said, “BigBang.Social has always functioned at the forefront of exploring new opportunities for creators and providing them with the platform they need to both - showcase and monetize their talent thereby catalysing their growth. I’m glad to have us associate with ‘coto’ and provide a new avenue for women to amplify their voice and meaningfully engage with the right audiences.”
Priyanka Mohite who plans to build her community OceanToSky@coto says, “It has always been my life’s mantra to work hard and with passion. ‘coto’ as a women-centric platform helps me be myself, without any societal pressure. I want to build a community of like-minded people who thrive to do big things in life. I look forward to OceanToSky@coto where I want to motivate young girls and women to take up trekking & mountaineering.”
Priyanka holds the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, 2021 in recognition of her achievements and contribution to Land Adventure. She is the first Indian woman to climb Mt. Annapurna and the youngest Indian woman to climb Mt. Lhotse.
Ankita Gain who plans to build her community GetFitWithAnkita@coto says, “Be it any sphere, it is very important for women today to be recognised. ‘coto’ does just that with a web3 platform designed for women, enabling them to build their own space and be themselves without being judged. As we all know, the fitness industry today is mostly male-dominated and it is very important to have female representation. As a fitness expert and influencer, I want to educate women and encourage them to adapt a healthy lifestyle with the help of my community GetFitWithAnkita on ‘coto’.”
Ankita Gain, a body builder and fitness trainer has won the title of Miss India Junior twice, conferred by the Indian Body Building Federation (IBBF)
BBS has curated over 15,000+ creators across genres such as beauty, fashion, lifestyle, parenting, health, motivation and finance in their marketplace. ‘coto’ and BBS plan to evangelize the concept of community building for creators and leveraging Web3 through learning and interactive sessions.
This platform is being built as a free, safe and empowered space for women. The platform will empower every creator to express freely, create and interact with her tribe of women.
Eve World’s ‘coto‘ is a Web3 based social community platform specially designed for women. With their partnership with BigBang.Social, it opens doors for creators and communities to hold actual value in participating in the activities on the platform. This synergy between creators and communities drives the Web3 evolution that ‘coto’ will reflect and enable.
