Cottonworld celebrates 35 Years of Comfort, Style, And Nature!

Speaking about the inspiration around the film, Gautam Kohli, founder- Pulp India said, “As it completes 35 glorious years, Cottonworld is opening up new horizons and this time around has put the spotlight on its customers to launch this new campaign called ‘It’s my nature. Conceptualised at Pulp India, this campaign is a commitment created from within, with the customers, from all over India, showing them, no matter who they are and what they do, being comfortable in their own skin. All of them make up a community that is unique and different in every aspect. And it is these differences that make them special, as groups but also as individuals. This project reinforces Cottonworld’s active role in connecting with its community and its desire to continue inspiring through its passion for style, comfort & culture.”