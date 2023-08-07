Cretorial redefines the future of Advertising with launch of brand consulting services, powered by generative AI, and unveils website

Cretorial the Global Brand Consulting Company is excited to announce the launch and entry into thriving advertising industry.
Cretorial harnesses the power of Generative AI to deliver cutting-edge solutions in content, marketing, technology and advisory services. With a unique combination of creative expertise and advanced AI capabilities, Cretorial is set to redefine the industry landscape and drive unparalleled success for its clients.
Furthermore, we are excited to share that we have officially launched our website www.cretorial.com, the journey that combines human creativity with the power of AI to elevate your brand to new heights.
Leveraging Generative AI, businesses gain the ability to access unparalleled levels of creativity, personalization, and efficiency when it comes to their marketing efforts. This agency utilizes advanced AI algorithms to create custom-tailored content for multiple platforms such as social media, blogs, websites, and more. By merging data analysis, consumer insights, and state-of-the-art AI models, the agency empowers its clients to establish deeper connections with their target audiences, ultimately enhancing brand awareness and engagement.
In addition, the agency's advisory services are tailored to assist businesses in harnessing the opportunities presented by the ever-changing digital landscape. The agency is equipped with a team of experienced professionals who provide comprehensive guidance on integrating and optimizing technology solutions according to the unique needs of each business.
With a exceptional team of Data scientists, Integration programmers, Campaign Managers, Creative Writers, Designers, marketing strategists, content creators, and AI specialists, we are poised to deliver unparalleled results for our clients
Pawan Nayar (founder & chief thought officer) Cretorial Media Services, “We are thrilled to unveil our global branding agency that combines human creativity with the power of Generative AI. Our mission is to pioneer accelerated growth by seamlessly merging the realms of content, marketing, experience, and technology (CMET). We empower digital-first businesses to embrace innovation, redefine experiences, and achieve unparalleled success. Leveraging the power of AI across NLP, ML, and generative AI technologies, combined with our deep understanding of human-machine interactions, we provide unrivaled competitive advantage. Through transformative journeys and cutting-edge solutions, we want to not only lead industries but also shape an extraordinary future."
Experience story of core investing team:Pawan Nayar, (founder & chief thought officer,) is an alumnus of MIT Sloan School of Management. Pawan has over 25 years of stellar experience in setting up, leading, and scaling large content, marketing, and community development operations for a top Fortune 500 firm. Pawan is a celebrity influencer on Instagram and other social media channels. His Instagram account @Go2Words gets over tens of millions of impressions per yearThe thought is led by ex-executives from leading fortune 500 companies with immense experience in their respective fields. The core concept is developed by Mr Pawan Nayar (Founder and Chief Thought Officer)
(We got this information in a press release).