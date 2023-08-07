Cretorial redefines the future of Advertising with launch of brand consulting services, powered by generative AI, and unveils website

Pawan Nayar (founder & chief thought officer) Cretorial Media Services, “We are thrilled to unveil our global branding agency that combines human creativity with the power of Generative AI. Our mission is to pioneer accelerated growth by seamlessly merging the realms of content, marketing, experience, and technology (CMET). We empower digital-first businesses to embrace innovation, redefine experiences, and achieve unparalleled success. Leveraging the power of AI across NLP, ML, and generative AI technologies, combined with our deep understanding of human-machine interactions, we provide unrivaled competitive advantage. Through transformative journeys and cutting-edge solutions, we want to not only lead industries but also shape an extraordinary future."