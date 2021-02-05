Cricket Legend Yuvraj Singh Joins Fantasy App Howzat as a Brand Ambassador

Excited about the association, Yuvraj said,“I am excited to be a part of Howzat. It was an easy decision for me to associate with the Howzat brand because of two reasons. First, it is one of the safest and most trusted fantasy cricket platforms in India. Second, I love the quirky name, which not only resonates with every cricket fan but also helps the app stand out in a sea of similar-sounding fantasy apps. The good thing is that Howzat not only stands out because of its name but also because of its features. I am looking forward to connecting with sports enthusiasts using Howzat’s hugely popular ‘Beat the Legend’ feature and challenge their fantasy teams in upcoming matches!”