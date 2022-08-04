Cricketer Umran Malik becomes the face of hi-tech brand Urbn’s latest campaign

Urbn launches Black Edition – a range of premium universal charging products - with their campaign #Fasterthanfast.
Urbn, India’s leading charging solutions has launched a new campaign with Umran Malik, India’s new fast bowling star to launch their Black Edition Premium Range of universal charging products. As a part of the #Fasterthanfast campaign, Umran is seen getting challenged by the speed of Urbn battery. The campaign has been conceptualised by Makani Creatives Pvt. Ltd.
The brand film has become popular on social media where Umran Malik is stunned to witness what is faster than him. Umran resonates with brand’s promise of providing an electrifying innovation for those who love speed, endurance and grit. The #FasterThanFast digital campaign with Umran connected with people who aim to be the fastest in their field. Highlighting the speed and agility that Umran shows while bowling, the digital campaign with the bowler personifies the brand’s sleek, futuristic and powerful charging solution showcasing advancement and commitment towards stringent quality control, premium design and unique technology.
Speaking on the new collection launch, Sagar Gwallani- CEO and co-founder, “We have been in the business of providing power solutions for over 10 years and our products have evolved with time, thanks to our tech team! The Black Edition is a premium offering, keeping the “Consumer First” philosophy in mind. Umran Malik, the fastest bowler in India and an emerging superstar of cricket is on his way to break his own record to be fastest. He personifies the brand’s sleek, futuristic and powerful solution showcasing advancement and commitment towards stringent quality control, innovative design and unique technology. Complimenting this with Umran’s growth trajectory, we are bullish to complement our user’s lifestyle and suite their daily, business and travel needs.”
On the association, Sameer Makani, managing director, Makani Creatives Pvt. Ltd., the creative agency for Urbn said, “The campaign started with teasers that were brief yet intriguing and helped create curiosity and buzz among netizens. In the ad film, we have demonstrated that being #Fasterthanfast with Umran is more than just a phrase for the brand, it is also the way we see the future of the brand shouldering the responsibility to provide the best and safest solutions to the country’s powering needs no matter the device.”
“Urbn is a Made in India brand that represents technology, style, independence and mobility, mirroring todays’ aspirational youth and the upwardly mobile. With an active R&D department, Urbn is a strong believer in catering to today’s audiences by understanding the consumer need, affordable prices and post-purchase support.” added Yash Raj Gwallani- CMO and CTO
While many charging products have been in the market over the years, compact and practical charging solutions have been missing. This new campaign is a flagbearer of superfast speed range of power banks, adapters, and charging cables that’s suited for all.