Cricketer Umran Malik becomes the face of hi-tech brand Urbn’s latest campaign

Speaking on the new collection launch, Sagar Gwallani- CEO and co-founder, “We have been in the business of providing power solutions for over 10 years and our products have evolved with time, thanks to our tech team! The Black Edition is a premium offering, keeping the “Consumer First” philosophy in mind. Umran Malik, the fastest bowler in India and an emerging superstar of cricket is on his way to break his own record to be fastest. He personifies the brand’s sleek, futuristic and powerful solution showcasing advancement and commitment towards stringent quality control, innovative design and unique technology. Complimenting this with Umran’s growth trajectory, we are bullish to complement our user’s lifestyle and suite their daily, business and travel needs.”