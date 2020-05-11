Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar becomes part of Mathrubhumi Mother’s Day campaign

He told the mother’s with folded hands in a gesture of respect “The nation will not forget your sacrifices and selfless services. Your service is priceless”. Everyone asks me the same question ever since the lockdown started. You get a lot of time with your family, but then I thought about the mothers who do not even get such a time, those who spend their time for fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and saving humankind. They do not get time to spend with there children and even to go home. They keep fighting by taking care of the patients. I remember them on this Mother’s Day, you have dedicated your lives to the country.