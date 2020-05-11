Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar becomes part of Mathrubhumi Mother’s Day campaign

“The nation will not forget your sacrifices and selfless services. Your service is priceless”- Sachin Tendulkar
On ‘Mother’s Day, Mathrubhumi collaborated with famous Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, who connected via Video Conference with mothers in forefront of Covid-19 battle.
In the video conference with them, he said” Wherever I go, people want to know about me and my life. But I want to know about you, the mother who had to stay away from your families and children risking own lives to fight bravely”.
He told the mother’s with folded hands in a gesture of respect “The nation will not forget your sacrifices and selfless services. Your service is priceless”. Everyone asks me the same question ever since the lockdown started. You get a lot of time with your family, but then I thought about the mothers who do not even get such a time, those who spend their time for fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and saving humankind. They do not get time to spend with there children and even to go home. They keep fighting by taking care of the patients. I remember them on this Mother’s Day, you have dedicated your lives to the country.
The participants of the video conference included Wayanad District Collector, Dr Adeela Abdulla, Kochi District Police Commissioner, G Pookuzhali, London-based Managament Consultant Amritha Jayakrishnan, Nurse of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi Anuja Jith, officer at Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Dr Gowri Nambiar Sengupta, Carehome staff in Israel Shini Markos, Assistant Professor of Microbiology at Kozhikode Medical College Dr P N Mini, Pediatrician in Bermingham Dr Deepthi Jyothish, Mumbai-based social worker Bindu Jayan and COVID nodal officer.
