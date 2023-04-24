Critics’ Choice Awards 2023 announced

Ashwin Padmanabhan, president, Investment, Trading and Partnership at GroupM India said, “It gives me immense pleasure to witness the remarkable success of the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards, which highlights the exceptional talent and unwavering dedication of the film and television industry. At GroupM, we believe in the power of storytelling to create deep and lasting connections between brands and audiences. The Critics' Choice Awards is an embodiment of that belief, and we are proud to have been a part of this celebration of remarkable content. Our partnership with Zee Media Network has been invaluable in making this event a resounding success, and we are grateful for their support. We look forward to collaborating with Zee Media Network to continue bringing impactful content to audiences across the country."