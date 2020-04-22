Crocs and Priyanka Chopra Jonas to donate 10,000 pairs of footwear to healthcare workers in India

Crocs President & CEO Andrew Rees stated “We are pleased to work closely with our global brand ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas in order to extend our support to the healthcare professionals in India who are working on the front lines to help us fight this pandemic. We have spoken to healthcare workers and facilities all over the world, and they have specifically asked for our shoes in an effort to provide ease on their feet, as well as the ability to easily clean them before or after shifts. These workers have our deepest respect, and we are humbled to be able to answer their call and provide whatever we can to help during this unprecedented time. Together with Ms. Chopra Jonas, we will be able to support caregivers working in the public hospitals across 4 states in India – Maharashtra, Haryana, Karnataka, and Kerala. We would like to thank the respective state governments in helping us with this initiative”