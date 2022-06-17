Crompton delivers instant cooling for delivery agents by setting up Cooling Pod in Gurugram

Speaking about the brand’s social initiative, Pragya Bijalwan, CMO - Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, “As we enter the multi-verse of instant deliveries, instant cool-down gains utmost importance now more than ever. Delivery agents are at the forefront today being the receiving end of the scorching heat as they deliver comfort at our doorstep. Hence, we wanted to take a step further and provide support, creating a small difference for our modern-day heroes. And so, we created an innovation with our air coolers, known for delivering instant cooling and hoped to utilize them in providing a #JaldiCooling relief to the delivery and courier partners. Crompton has always been at the forefront of providing meaningful innovation and curating hassle-free consumer experience. Our aim is to help a community that has been withstanding the heat especially when instant shipping or delivery has become the new norm. With positive reactions and immense gratitude from all the delivery agents on-site, this was surely a refreshing yet much-needed Jaldi Cooling break for them!”