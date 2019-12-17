'Crossroads' will be the theme of 14th Pune Design Festival!

Talking about the highlights from earlier years, co-convenor Ashwini Deshpande said, “Our stage has been graced by Bunker Roy, Dadi Pudumji, Resul Pookutty, all Padmashree honoraries, internationally renowned design thinkers like John Thackara, Ashoka Awardees like Sonam Wangchuk, Kiran Bir Sethi & Swapneel Chaturvedi. While we are proud of our Pune lineage, we are an international design festival. We have had speakers from over 10 countries and professional delegates from Bangalore, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai & Jaipur apart from Pune every year. Last year we also had media from Japan covering the festival. Attendees include professionals from design practice, industry, academia (60%) and students (40%).”