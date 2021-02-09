Cure.fit acquires Fitternity; to build India’s largest fitness network

Talking about the acquisition, Mukesh Bansal, co-founder, Cure.fit, said: “Fitness in India is still in initial stages at sub 1% penetration. Over the next 10-20 years, this will increase to 15-20% like in the west. With increasing health awareness, demand is increasing, and we need to put up quality supply. With Fitternity on board, Cure.fit will improve existing offline gyms, bring them up to speed with better technology, and focus on empowering them to adjust to the post-Covid scenario amid changing consumer expectations.”