Cure.fit acquires US-based digital fitness company Onyx

Commenting on the acquisition, Mukesh Bansal, co-founder, Cure.fit, said: “The 20s will be the decade of digital health. Onyx will accelerate our efforts towards building a hardware agnostic AI-led platform that offers guided content on physical & mental wellness and nutrition all at the same place. Users will get a personalised experience with high quality tech and human touch, and will be able to achieve their fitness goals from the comfort of their homes without spending on expensive hardware.”