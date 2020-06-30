Curry Nation goes Work Permanently from Home

Nagessh Pannaswami, Co Founder, says,” Safety of our Curry Nation family was of paramount importance and that drove this decision. And along with it came of host of other benefits. We don’t see the fear of the virus abating till Oct or maybe even later (till such time that an antidote is found). Hence we thought it prudent to shift base to home. I feel it’s the smartest thing to do. And getting people to commute to office with immense risk to their lives and work under a roof and four walls called an office is now old world thinking. We need more ‘compassionate management’ of people. We will review our decision once the macro environment stabilizes”