Customer Shastra bags the ORM mandate for ITC Foods

Anand comes with a rich background in customer engagement processes. As business head of business at Hansa Cequity, he had set up the Mahindra Relationship Centre for Mahindra Auto that went on to become a game changer for Cequity. During his stint with WPP, he set up and managed an omnichannel engagement team for Nestle, during the peak of Maggi crisis and helped the brand bounce back from one of the biggest brand crisis the country had ever seen. Anand has authored several expert opinion pieces on the subject of brand crisis communication.