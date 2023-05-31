Customers keep India.Inc at bay during “Me Time”; Reveals State of Retention Marketing Report

From B2B to Entertainment: different sectors, different strokes:

The WhatsApp Revolution: How B2B Companies are Transforming the way they communicate with customers-

In 2022, B2B companies sent 1 billion messages and continued to invest heavily in push notifications, but have also started using channels like email and SMS more frequently. WhatsApp remains an important focus area for B2B companies and message volumes have steadily increased. Across all channels, the industry had an average open rate of 41%, click-through rate of 0.7%, and conversion rate of 0.4%. The report analysed Sulekha, a prominent online platform in India that connects local service businesses with users in over 40 cities. By leveraging retention marketing strategies, Sulekha experienced significant growth in revenue, saw an increase in services by 7%, and won back 4% of its lost users.