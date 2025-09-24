Cyrus Broacha returns with Newscaustic on News9

Cyrus Broacha returns to television with Newscaustic on TV9 Network’s English news channel, News9.

Newscaustic – Let’s Roast with Cyrus Broacha blends sharp news commentary with Broacha’s irreverent humour and premiered last Friday on News9.

The show covers the week’s major headlines and offbeat moments across geopolitics, entertainment, and lifestyle.

The launch was first teased at the News9 Global Summit in Dubai on June 19, 2025, where Broacha hosted a panel and TV9 announced the show.

Cyrus Broacha, artist & host of Newscaustic, said: “Nobody knows if News is serious or not anymore, and it’s not my fault, and that makes me do Newscaustic. So. please check it out on News9!”

Season one airs weekly on News9 across connected, linear, and OTT.

Show timing are: original telecast (Friday — 11:00 PM) and repeat telecasts: Saturday (10:00 AM & 10:00 PM), (Sunday — 10:00 AM & 8:00 PM)

The launch season also includes an on-ground edition on October 4 at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra, Mumbai (approx. 500 seats; tickets from ₹499).

Sanjeev Mulchandani, executive vice president & business head, TV9 Network, said: “Cyrus Broacha brings with him a legacy of humour that connects across generations. With Newscaustic, we are creating a format that makes news more engaging, more relatable, and ultimately more shareable across platforms. This is part of our strategy to expand News9’s audience base with smart, entertaining content.”

Amit Tripathi, chief revenue officer, TV9 Network, said: “Humour is a universal connector, and Cyrus is the perfect voice to make news fun without losing its edge. With Newscaustic, we’re not only driving viewership but also opening up innovative brand integration opportunities for advertisers who want to be part of something fresh, witty, and impactful.”

New episodes air every Friday at 11:00 PM

