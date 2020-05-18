Daawat joins hands with Feed My City to feed families affected during Covid-19 lockdown

Nitin Goel, on behalf of Feed My City campaign in Mumbai said, “The capacity of the social sector has been severely challenged due to the sheer magnitude of the problem people are facing due to the lockdown. About 30 of us professionals are working for the cause with clear intent and corporate expertise to guide us. We reached out to our circle of corporate and individual well-wishers to support this endeavor and it is thanks to their generosity that we have served more than 3.5 million meals since lockdown. While we are exceedingly grateful to Daawat for all the support, we urge everyone to come forward and share these posts so that more and more needy families can receive meals and survive the lockdown. One click on the screen for us could be a matter of survival for someone else.”