Dabur distributes free hand sanitisers in UAE

In collaboration with charity organisations, over 7,000 hand sanitisers have been distributed to frontline workers.
Dabur International has launched WHO compliant Dermoviva hand sanitisers to keep everyone safe in the fight against coronavirus. As a mark of appreciation for essential workers who have been selflessly working throughout the coronavirus outbreak, Dabur distributed over 7000 Dermoviva hand sanitisers (a newly launched Dabur Brand) to delivery drivers and front-line workers through a collaboration with Talabat and Royati Family Society, a UAE based charity organisation.
Krishan Kumar Chutani, CEO, Dabur International, said, “We sincerely thank Talabat and Royati for collaborating with us on this initiative. It is our privilege to help the front line workers with Dermoviva hand sanitizers to continue their selfless service in these challenging times.”
Muhammed Yildirim, managing director, Talabat UAE said, “We greatly appreciate this initiative from Dabur for providing Dermoviva hand sanitizers for our riders to help them remain safe and healthy. We are all in this together, and it is amazing to see many private companies joining hands for the good of the UAE community. We look forward to working together in the future.”
Dermoviva hand sanitizer is non-sticky and has natural anti-bacterial properties of Aloe Vera and Olives and, is meant to kill 99.9% germs instantly without water. Proper hand-washing guidelines apply.
Dermoviva range of antibacterial products including soaps, hand wash, body wash and the new range of hand sanitizers are available from major supermarkets in the UAE and on Amazon.
