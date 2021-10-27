Dabur enters Diaper market with Dabur Baby Super Pants

Flipkart senior vice president – Beauty, General Merchandise and Home Manish Kumar said: "We are excited to further strengthen our collaboration with Dabur and help them in this new journey as they mark their entry into the baby care segment. Baby care as a category has evolved over the years with parents increasingly becoming conscious around quality, safety, functionality and trustworthiness of products in this category. On e-commerce we have seen the category witnessing high demand as parents rely on safe and sanitized shopping experiences. At Flipkart, we understand the pulse of Indian consumers and are able to bring the right product insights to our reliable brand partners, thereby enabling larger reach and scale for them through digital commerce."