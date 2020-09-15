Dabur enters edible oil segment with ‘Dabur Cold Pressed Mustard Oil’

The new launch is in response to the Honourable Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi’s call for creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Announcing the launch, Dabur India, CEO, Mohit Malhotra said: “Trusted for generations with a promise of health, Dabur is committed to introducing products that offer the best of Nature for holistic health and well-being of every household. The launch of Dabur Cold Pressed Mustard Oil is another step forward in this direction and is part of our strategy to increase the width and depth of our food business in India.”