Dabur enters edible oil segment with ‘Dabur Cold Pressed Mustard Oil’

India’s leading Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company Dabur India today announced its foray into the edible oil market with the launch of ‘Dabur Cold Pressed Mustard Oil’. The Cold Pressed technology ensures that the natural properties and health benefits of mustard is intact. The new Online Exclusive product has been launched on leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and MilkBasket.
The new launch is in response to the Honourable Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi’s call for creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Announcing the launch, Dabur India, CEO, Mohit Malhotra said: “Trusted for generations with a promise of health, Dabur is committed to introducing products that offer the best of Nature for holistic health and well-being of every household. The launch of Dabur Cold Pressed Mustard Oil is another step forward in this direction and is part of our strategy to increase the width and depth of our food business in India.”
Priced at Rs. 220 for a 1-litre pack, Dabur Cold Pressed Mustard Oil helps manage cholesterol, invigorates digestion and also improves Blood Circulation. “There has been massive rise in health awareness and management of lifestyle in India. Consumers are today becoming more conscious of what they eat and are increasingly focusing on healthier diets, consumption of healthier cooking oils. Our indigenous Dabur Cold Pressed Mustard Oil has been specially created to meet this growing consumer need,” Mr. Malhotra added.
Dabur Cold Pressed Mustard Oil is rich in mono-saturated fatty acid, making it good for heart. Cold pressed from the finest quality mustard, Dabur Cold Pressed Mustard Oil is rich in mono-saturated fatty acids, making it heart friendly while helping in managing cholesterol. Packed with a good ratio of Omega-3 and Imega-6, it is also rich in MUFA, making it heart friendly. It relieves sinus congestion and invigorates digestion. Daily consumption of Dabur mustard oil as a part of healthy balanced diet with regular physical activity can help maintain a healthy lifestyle.
