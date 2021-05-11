Dabur enters Pain Relief Spray market with ‘Dabur Rheumatil Spray’

Announcing the launch, which marks the extension of Dabur’s Ayurvedic Pain Relief brand Rheumatil into the spray category, Dabur India Ltd Marketing Head-Ethicals Dr. Durga Prasad said: “Dabur Rheumatil Spray is a unique blend of time-tested Ayurvedic ingredients like Turpentine, Eucalyptus, Peppermint, Gandhapura and Dalchini with oil of wintergreen and menthol for Rapid and Effective Relief from Muscle pain. This not only marks our entry into a new category, but further boosts our Ayurvedic Healthcare products portfolio.”