Dabur expands Hajmola Portfolio with ‘Hajmola LimCola’

Announcing the launch, Dabur India Marketing Head-OTC Healthcare Ajay Singh Parihar said, “Our extensive consumer research revealed that Indian consumers prefer lemon flavour with a chatpata punch. Not only is lemon flavoured cold drinks popular in India, lemon also goes well with the Chatpata space. This innovation is in line with our ambition of providing our consumers their favourite Hajmola with Lemon Ka Chatkara. Hajmola LimCola delivers fresh flavour of lemon without compromising on functional digestive benefits of Hajmola. We are confident that consumers will love to have the new Hajmola LimCola as their preferred post-meal digestive.”