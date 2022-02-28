Dabur launches Virgin Coconut Oil

Announcing the launch, Dabur India E-commerce business head, Smerth Khanna said: "As part of our commitment to health & well-being of every household, we have developed the new Dabur Virgin Coconut oil. The product is made after extensive research on consumer insights, demographics and future trend analysis. It is extracted through Cold Press Technology that preserves the natural goodness, vital nutrients, rich aroma, and true flavor of coconuts. It contains MCT (Medium Chain Triglycerides) which gets digested easily and helps in energy release and hence is not stored in the body, thus known for helping in weight management and regulating metabolism. We are confident that the new product will not only be liked by millions as a part of their cooking list for a healthy diet, but will also be a great choice for their skin and hair care routine.”