Dabur launches “Ye Bharat Hai Hamara, Ye Dabur Hai Hamara” Anthem to support #VocalforLocal campaign

This campaign clearly reflects the "Atmanabir Bharat" philosophy of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.
Dabur India Ltd has launched a new ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign showcasing its Indian roots and the 135-year-old heritage of being dedicated to the Health & Well-Being of every household. The campaign, with the anthem “Ye Bharat Hai Hamara, Ye Dabur Hai Hamara”, seeks to showcase the strong legacy of the various Dabur brands and their role in the every day lives of our consumers.
This campaign takes forward the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and responding to PM’s call for supporting indigenous businesses, lauding homegrown brands and encouraging the country to celebrate and honour self-reliance by coining the term ‘Vocal for Local’. In view of the lockdown, the video – which features the voice of Shantanu Sudame, the playback singer from the movie Uri, the Surgical Strike – uses archival footage from Dabur’s existing campaigns.
“The brand Dabur signifies Trust and Health in the minds of our consumers. Dabur is an Indian company with a 135-year-old heritage, and has been dedicated to the Health and Well-being of every household. This video truly signifies our long-standing commitment to the nation and the millions of lives that we have touched over the years. It also reiterates the fact that Dabur has always put the nation's health first for 135 years and will continue to make India stronger and healthier,” Dabur India Ltd Head-Marketing Services Minoo Phakey said.
“With 135 years of heritage of caring, Dabur is India’s pride. Deep rooted in India and India’s culture, Dabur with its Ayurvedic and Natural healthcare brands is the brand to lean on, in every home. So to dream of a film for “Vocal for Local” was just about expressing this pride. We are grateful and delighted to partner Dabur on this journey, “Anusha Shetty, Chairperson & Group CEO, Grey Group India
(We got this information from a press release.)