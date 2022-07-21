DailyObjects launches social media campaign - #FromTheDesk

Sharing the information on the new campaign, Pankaj Garg, CEO & Co-Founder DailyObjects, said, "The new norms of the pandemic did not give people enough opportunity to reimagine their homes as a new workplace. The immediate need to reimagine the way we work and ensure productivity and efficiency was one of the biggest challenges for the new-age professionals. With this campaign, we intend to bring some of the most inspiring stories of people who fought against the odds to become Game changers in their domains. We are glad to share their journey with the audience.”