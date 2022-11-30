Dainik Bhaskar Group enters the Top 10 Media Companies in India

D B Corp, India’s largest print media company and home to flagship newspapers Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar, Divya Marathi and Saurashtra Samachar, has been placed in the Top 10 Media Companies in India by Business Standard in its November 22, 2022, article “A look at the ten big media firms in the financial year ending 2022”.
The Harvard Business Review, in a June 2022 article titled “Why Marketers Are Returning to Traditional Advertising” highlighted that a shift is underway in the advertising spending and that traditional medium such as newspaper, radio, TV and events are the key beneficiaries. DB Corp’s entry into the top 10 is a strong indicator of this trend. With a clear focus on ensuring high quality content for its readers and being at the forefront of innovation for the industry, has not only maintained its leadership position, but further strengthened it in key markets. This is the result of the strong journalistic practices followed while keeping the reader at the centre of all efforts.
Commenting on the accolade, Girish Agarwal said, “Dainik Bhaskar Group has always believed that Print Media is the most trusted medium and our focus has always been on ensuring that our readers are at the centre of all our efforts. It is heartening to note that we are the only Indian Language print media company in the Top 10 amongst several multi-modal media giants. This is a testament to our teams’ hard work and innovation that not only helped in withstanding the challenging times of the pandemic but also strengthened our leadership position in the industry, making us a preferred partner for our clients.”
(We got this information in a press release).