Dainik Bhaskar Group enters the Top 10 Media Companies in India

Commenting on the accolade, Girish Agarwal said, “Dainik Bhaskar Group has always believed that Print Media is the most trusted medium and our focus has always been on ensuring that our readers are at the centre of all our efforts. It is heartening to note that we are the only Indian Language print media company in the Top 10 amongst several multi-modal media giants. This is a testament to our teams’ hard work and innovation that not only helped in withstanding the challenging times of the pandemic but also strengthened our leadership position in the industry, making us a preferred partner for our clients.”