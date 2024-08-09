Dainik Bhaskar Group to unveil business insights with 'Market Gyaan'

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new ‘Market Gyaan’ series to engage industry leaders and enhance dialogue in media and marketing.
Dainik Bhaskar Group, a print media company, is launching a new series called ‘Market Gyaan’ to facilitate discussions with industry leaders and improve engagement in the media and marketing sectors.
The inaugural session, held in Gurgaon, was hosted by Satyajit Sengupta, chief corporate sales and marketing officer at DB Corp, Sengupta outlined the platform's objective: to facilitate informal yet insightful discussions on media strategies, consumer trends, and marketing innovations within the dynamic media landscape.
The first session featured a compelling address by Rajiv Dubey, head of media at Dabur India, who shared his extensive knowledge on navigating media disruptions and adapting to evolving consumer behaviors. Key topics covered included the resilience of newspapers, the balance between legacy and new brands, and strategies for engaging with Gen-Z and Gen Alpha consumers.
Satyajit Sengupta remarked, "The ‘Market Gyaan’ series is designed to be a dynamic forum for industry leaders to share their insights and strategies. As we navigate the evolving media landscape, these conversations will help shape future marketing innovations and strengthen stakeholder engagement."
Dainik Bhaskar remains committed to driving thought leadership and fostering industry collaborations through such initiatives. The ‘Market Gyaan’ series promises to be a significant platform for discussing emerging trends and best practices in media and marketing.