Dainik Bhaskar Jodhpur continues spree of 120 page edition on 25th Anniversary

With this special edition, Dainik Bhaskar attempted to give a different dimension to the City and presented it as the next tourism destination of the Country. This edition was created with the aim of apprising readers of the future prospects of the City and the status of the ongoing schemes in the city along with the changing dynamics across industries like handicraft, medical, education, industry, and infrastructure, amongst others. This unique edition was a visual delight, brimming with picturesque images, making it a collectible edition for its readers.