Dainik Savera Times... the Hindi paper with a big heart in Punjab !

1. Why did DST start? What’s the group/parent company’s name? Tell us about DST background
Dainik Savera Times was born in August 2011, at a time when no one was bringing the truth to the fore, so a newspaper was needed that could listen to the problems of the people, work for the people, the ruling and the opposition put in front of the people, so Sheetal Vij ji started the daily Savera Times newspaper. Initially the newspaper had to face a lot of difficulties. However, it has today grown to become a popular choice of millions of readers in the northern region who turn to it daily for news information, entertainment and analysis. It has presence in 6 states – Punjab ,Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir & Delhi NCR with 23 editions, strongly backed up by 5000 cr. Shital group of industries from Punjab’s heartland city Jalandhar(Punjab).
2. About the other businesses of the group
Shital Group Of Companies Was Established In The Year 1971.They Started their operation with a Small Venture Involved In The Production Of Fur Lining And Textile Items, then got into Manufacturing And Export Of Acrylic Mink Blankets, Lightweight Carpets, Fur Lining Fabrics And Furnishing Fabrics.
1. Shital Fibres Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 To Manufacture Acrylic Mink Blankets, This Unit is one of its kind In India With Latest Sophisticated And Computerized Technology.
2. Chinar Forge Ltd:-Manufacturer Of Door Mats And Rolls For Hotels, Restaurants, Hospitals, Educational Inst. and Corp. Office, A Powerful Foot Mat Scientifically Designed To Block Maximum Harmful Germs Inside It Leaving Your Home Dirt Free, Safe And Hygienic With Non Slip Backing
3. Shital International:-It Was Established With The Concept Of Manufacturing Of Fur Lining Fabric With Most Modern And Imported Machinery.
4. Omega Hosiery Mills:-The Unit Manufacturing Knitted Fabric, Various Type Of Woven And Non-Woven Fabrics.
5. Shital Exports:-This Unit Is Manufacturing Velboa, Boa, Vonnel, Hipile, Velour and Different Types of Value Added Fabrics In Jacquard Print Etc.
6. Dainik Savera Times:-A Daily Fully Colour Hindi News Paper Covers 6 States & 23 Editions With Circulation More Than 7.72 Lacs Copies Per Day
7. Hulchul Channel:- Covers Punjab, Haryana, H.P., J&K And Chandigarh, It Has Modern State Of The Art Studio And Wide Range Of Reporters Network, Highest Viewership Connect Through Focused News Bulletin And Religious Programs.
3. When were each of the editions of DST launched?
Punjab edition-11-Jan-2012
Chandigarh edition-10-Sep-2013
Delhi-01-Nov-2013
Jammu edition-02-Nov-2014
Shimla edition-29-Aug-2013
Ambala edition-01-Aug-2013
4. What type of circulation/promotion drives have you done to increase the circulation and readership? How? when? where?
As a part of Circulation/promotion drive – DST gives Annual subscription to clients & their survey teams go to various villages, towns, districts and also organises regular events for promotion purposes.
5. What social initiatives /services / events have you done in your markets?
They have organised end number of events from live concerts of big stars to social services like celebrating environment day. Auto expo shows have been organised Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Amritsar.
Various activities for students have been carried out like world sight day-activity for blind students and dainik savera welfare foundation-scholarship. Some of their well known events were - salute the brave heart of india on 26th January at the global foundation school, Meri Beti Meri Shaan with ONGC, blood donation camp 14-june-2019 & 2020, etc.
They have also been ahead in terms of donations. Nepal relief fund-3.0 cr. Kerala pm relief fund 2.50 cr. Jammu & Kashmir relief fund 3 cr.
Uttarakhand relief fund 3 cr. Corona relief fund-provide food to poor people.
6. What effect has Covid 19 had on the publication? Have you planned of any solution to tackle the problem?
Corona has affected the whole world. It has caused a lot of economic losses in India. It has affected the newspaper industry as people are afraid to touch the newspaper fearing the virus. The readership and circulation have gone down, due to which the advertisements revenues have been severely affected. However, even during such a difficult time, the management has given full support to the employees by giving them their timely salaries.
They also ran an awareness campaign, to make people aware that the virus is not spread from the newspaper and that it is safe to buy them.
This campaign helped them… and it had a positive impact on the readership… due to which the advertising revenues as well started flowing in gradually.
