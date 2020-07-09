Dainik Savera Times... the Hindi paper with a big heart in Punjab !

1. Shital Fibres Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 To Manufacture Acrylic Mink Blankets, This Unit is one of its kind In India With Latest Sophisticated And Computerized Technology.

2. Chinar Forge Ltd:-Manufacturer Of Door Mats And Rolls For Hotels, Restaurants, Hospitals, Educational Inst. and Corp. Office, A Powerful Foot Mat Scientifically Designed To Block Maximum Harmful Germs Inside It Leaving Your Home Dirt Free, Safe And Hygienic With Non Slip Backing

3. Shital International:-It Was Established With The Concept Of Manufacturing Of Fur Lining Fabric With Most Modern And Imported Machinery.

4. Omega Hosiery Mills:-The Unit Manufacturing Knitted Fabric, Various Type Of Woven And Non-Woven Fabrics.

5. Shital Exports:-This Unit Is Manufacturing Velboa, Boa, Vonnel, Hipile, Velour and Different Types of Value Added Fabrics In Jacquard Print Etc.

6. Dainik Savera Times:-A Daily Fully Colour Hindi News Paper Covers 6 States & 23 Editions With Circulation More Than 7.72 Lacs Copies Per Day

7. Hulchul Channel:- Covers Punjab, Haryana, H.P., J&K And Chandigarh, It Has Modern State Of The Art Studio And Wide Range Of Reporters Network, Highest Viewership Connect Through Focused News Bulletin And Religious Programs.