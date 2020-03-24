Dairy Day Ice Cream launches ‘Goodness is Good’ Campaign

Director Vibhu Puri said, ''Making films is my passion and like all filmmaker’s I always lookout for a great script and more so in advertising. So when I got the 3 scripts especially the sign language film, I jumped! What drew me the scripts was the novel idea of using the innocence of kids - be it the relationship between the father and the daughter, highlighting the digital world of kids nowadays or doing a film about a relationship between the 2 kids, that had no words was challenging but yet was joyous. I think the client was also very supportive and compassionate and they never tried drilling the brand in the film, they like all of us just wanted the message to come across naturally that “Goodness is Good”. Hope the audiences love it as much I loved making it.''