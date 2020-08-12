Dan Bilzerian’s BLITZPOKER launched in India

Commenting on the launch of his marquee poker brand in India, Instagram celebrity Dan Bilzerian said, “India continues to be one of the fastest growing markets when it comes to online gaming and online skill games. In the online poker realm, India has shown a lot of promise that has given me the confidence to throw in my chips as well. We are bringing in BLITZPOKER to India with a ton of features that will help us create a unique experience for the online poker players in India and make the game even more exciting.”

“Poker is a fairly simple game of skill however it takes a lot of practice and finesse to master the game. BLITZPOKER offers a unique playing experience to its players and helps make it a lot more exciting. I’m looking forward to see how the Indian poker players receive our offering” He further added.