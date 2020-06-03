Dangal launches digital campaign to increase awareness of mental health

Launches a social media campaign reaching out and urging its viewers to stay positive during the current situation.
Keeping in mind the current situation and to help people cope with issues that are a result of mental health, Dangal, India’s most watched Hindi general entertainment channel launches an integrated digital campaign to create awareness on mental health as a subject as well as to promote positive mental wellbeing. Leveraging its strength across digital media and with support from actors from its various shows, the campaign speaks about how challenging times like these lead to various mental break-downs and that one needs to fight them back with a positive attitude, and seek necessary help and support from their social circle. The campaign also urges individuals to speak up during such times.
The campaign has received support from popular Dangal actors including Tarun Khanna, Vishal Karwal, Rahul Sharma, Ankit Arora, Chetan Hansraj and Pankaj Kalra. The campaign encourages individuals to look beyond their problems and emerge stronger during this phase. The campaign aims to connect with everyone at a personal level and not simply professionals and artists belonging to the entertainment industry.
Speaking about this initiative, Arpit Machhar, Head of Marketing, Enterr10 Television Network, “The last couple of months have been very difficult on everyone across the country. We have been witness to unfortunate incidents that are directly related to mental wellness. As a responsible entity within the media and entertainment industry, we felt the onus also rests upon us to spread awareness about mental health and promote a positive outlook among all. We have brought actors together from some of our most popular shows to start this conversation and create awareness on this matter. We are hopeful that this initiative will be lead to many other such conversations that will help people cope and emerge stronger in such times.”
(We got this information from a press release.)