Dangal launches digital campaign to increase awareness of mental health

Speaking about this initiative, Arpit Machhar, Head of Marketing, Enterr10 Television Network, “The last couple of months have been very difficult on everyone across the country. We have been witness to unfortunate incidents that are directly related to mental wellness. As a responsible entity within the media and entertainment industry, we felt the onus also rests upon us to spread awareness about mental health and promote a positive outlook among all. We have brought actors together from some of our most popular shows to start this conversation and create awareness on this matter. We are hopeful that this initiative will be lead to many other such conversations that will help people cope and emerge stronger in such times.”