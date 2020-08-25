Dangal strengthens its original programming with the launch of ‘Aye Mere Humsafar’

The story of Aye Mere Humsafar will take viewers through the journey, struggles and thrills of a simple, rational minded and extremely bright in academics, Vidhi Sharma, who has channelled her focus on becoming an I.A.S officer after coming to terms with the thought that a women with physical disabilities will not be accepted by a man and looked down upon by society. In an interesting turn of events, Vidhi ties the knot with the son of Pratibha Devi (played by Neelu Vaghela), the biggest name in the business of spices in Rajasthan. Vidhi’s better half, Ved Kothari played by Namish Taneja has little sense of direction in life but has the good fortune of receiving life’s comforts as he is the son to the most successful business woman. Aye Mere Humsafar portrays the life of an ambitious girl and a laid back boy and how their lives get entangled after a misunderstanding which leads to a mix up in their marriage.