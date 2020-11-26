Dangal TV all set to launch a brand new show ‘Prem Bandhan’

Adding to the channel’s original programming, Prashant Bhatt, Head - Programming, Dangal TV, said, “At Dangal TV, we believe we owe it to our viewers to serve them content that is premium, unique and rich in story-telling. Dangal TV has always delivered entertaining and engaging content through narratives that are unique and untold. In tune with our viewers’ needs, we are focused on strengthening our prime-time programming with originals that are diverse in genres as well as with stories that establish a strong connect with our viewers. We recently launched ‘Aye Mere Humsafar’ and ‘Devi Adi Parashakti’ and reinforcing our commitment to serve quality entertainment for viewers across India. Prem Bandhan is a story about a small town girl who is left with no option but to be strong when life throws challenges at her. It is the story of Janki’s journey as she strives to overcome and emerging as winner.”