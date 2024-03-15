Dangal TV announces the Dangal Family Awards 2024

Manish Singhal, managing director- Enter 10 Television; the parent company of Dangal TV, expressed his feelings, “The Dangal Family Awards 2024 holds a very special place in hearts of our entire team and the viewers. We are also elated to welcome Dabur Red BAE Fresh Gel as our presenting Sponsor for the first edition of our awards show. Their commitment and encouragement are powerful testaments to the Dangal TV’s unparalleled appeal, history, and scope. Our vision is to create a mutually beneficial ecosystem where quality content succeeds, brands flourish, and audiences are engaged with excellent deliveries.”