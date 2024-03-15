Dangal TV announces the Dangal Family Awards 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Dangal TV channel has announced its Dangal Family Awards 2024. The ceremony will be a celebration of the channel's achievements, its commitment to exceptional content, and collaborations that have made Dangal TV a family-favorite across the nation.
The Dangal Family Awards 2024 promises to recognise DANGAL TV’s success and also create a momentous occasion for the entire Dangal family– its viewers, talented actors, writers, and esteemed production houses.
Manish Singhal, managing director- Enter 10 Television; the parent company of Dangal TV, expressed his feelings, “The Dangal Family Awards 2024 holds a very special place in hearts of our entire team and the viewers. We are also elated to welcome Dabur Red BAE Fresh Gel as our presenting Sponsor for the first edition of our awards show. Their commitment and encouragement are powerful testaments to the Dangal TV’s unparalleled appeal, history, and scope. Our vision is to create a mutually beneficial ecosystem where quality content succeeds, brands flourish, and audiences are engaged with excellent deliveries.”
Aside from Dabur Red BAE Fresh Gel as the presenting sponsor, DANGAL Family Awards 2024 flaunts a prestigious lineup of sponsors, including ThumsUp and Vaidrishi as co-powered by sponsors, Britannia Good Day, Navratna, Catch Masale and Ujala Supreme as special partners. These sponsorships are further boosted by Dabur Glucoplus and Sprite as associate sponsors.
The Dangal Family Awards 2024 will take place on March 17 at 7:00 pm only on Dangal TV.
